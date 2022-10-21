CCTV released following criminal damage at Clifton Suspension Bridge
CCTV footage showing two men is being released as part of our investigation into criminal damage at the Clifton Suspension Bridge.
An attempt was made to steal items from a storage building between 3.45-4am on Saturday 30 July. Damage, costing an estimated £3,500, was reported to police.
We believe the offenders were disturbed before they were able to steal anything.
CCTV enquiries have been conducted and show two men we want to talk to as part of our investigation. The pair are pictured in black clothing, and both are described as white and in their late-teens or early-20s.
