CCTV released following theft from woman in Bristol city centre

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify these two people officers would like to speak to following an incident of theft and assault.

The two people, shown in the CCTV image, may have important information which relates to the incident which happened on Saturday 27 August between 11-11.30pm.

The subjects of the CCTV are a man and woman. The man is white, approximately 5ft 5ins tall, in his early 30s and is seen wearing an all-black tracksuit, dark trainers and a black cap.

The woman is thought to be in her late 40s, of slim built and approximately 5ft 3ins tall. She is see wearing a white top, open zip hoody, carrying a yellow holdall and wearing her hair in a ponytail.

On Saturday 27, near the Brewdog pub, in Cathedral Walk, Bristol, the victim was sat on a bench outside Lane 7.

Two people approached the victim and stole her bag when she was not looking. When the victim confronted the pair, she was bitten on the hand before the two offenders fled the scene.

The suspects made off with a white and black handbag which contained a bank card and ID.

The victim sought medical advice but did not need to attend hospital.

If you have any information, witnessed the incident, or can help officers identify the two people shown in the CCTV, please contact us.