Convenience store burglary in Ilminster – do you recognise this man?

Can you help our enquiries into a burglary at a convenience store in Ilminster earlier this month?

At some point between 4.45-5.45am on Saturday 15 October, entry was forced to the Co-op store, in Cornhill, and a quantity of cigarettes and alcohol stolen.

We’re releasing a CCTV image of a man we want to speak to in connection with our enquiries.

He’s described as a white male, wearing a dark blue trench coat with fur hood, black joggers with white lines down the side and grey shoes with white on the bottom. He was carrying a pink re-usable carrier bag and a yellow luminous JD string bag on his back.

Witnesses, or anyone who can help us identify the man, are asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5222248207.