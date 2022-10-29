Convenience store burglary in Ilminster – do you recognise this man?
Can you help our enquiries into a burglary at a convenience store in Ilminster earlier this month?
At some point between 4.45-5.45am on Saturday 15 October, entry was forced to the Co-op store, in Cornhill, and a quantity of cigarettes and alcohol stolen.
We’re releasing a CCTV image of a man we want to speak to in connection with our enquiries.
He’s described as a white male, wearing a dark blue trench coat with fur hood, black joggers with white lines down the side and grey shoes with white on the bottom. He was carrying a pink re-usable carrier bag and a yellow luminous JD string bag on his back.
Witnesses, or anyone who can help us identify the man, are asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5222248207.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222248207, or complete our online appeals form.