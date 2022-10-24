Court grants closure order on Taunton property

A property linked to criminal damage, public disturbances and anti-social behaviour has been closed in Taunton.

A house in Kershaw Close had become a hub for anti-social and violent behaviour, but combined efforts from police officers and colleagues from LiveWest has seen the property placed under a closure order for three months.

The order was granted at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 12 October.

Residents lived in fear due to the intimidating and fearful behaviour of those who loitered around the property. They would often be verbally abused and threatened and would regularly witness fights outside the address.

Disturbances and arguments were often heard coming from the house, and neighbours found their property being damaged by those linked to the address.

The force’s Somerset Anti-Social Behaviour Manager, Cerwyn Pritchard, said: “Residents in Kershaw Close were left feeling unsafe in their own homes and fearing for their wellbeing.

“The house was often linked with anti-social behaviour in the town as well as criminal activity. To subject neighbours to this kind of behaviour is despicable and hopefully this will act as a deterrent to others.

“We hope this closure order is well received by the community and will discourage this kind of anti-social behaviour in the area.”

Michelle Kent, Enforcement Team Leader for LiveWest, said: “We take all reports of antisocial behaviour extremely seriously. Everyone should have the right to feel safe in their own home, and we are committed to working with our partners to take action whenever issues arise.”

Anyone experiencing issues with anti-social behaviour in their area can report it online.