Detectives investigating rape appeal for help to identify man in CCTV footage

We’re appealing for the public’s help to identify a man in CCTV footage we’re releasing as part of an investigation into a rape in Bristol.

A woman in her 20s was followed out of a bar in the Clifton area of the city during the early hours of Sunday 17 July before being physically assaulted in Brandon Hill Park.

The victim was then taken in a taxi to a flat in north Bristol and raped.

After the attack, she managed to flee the property without alerting her attacker before being picked up by a taxi somewhere in the area between Henbury Court and Station Road.

The offender is described as being aged in his early to mid-20s, around 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build with short dark hair.

Detective Inspector Andy Fox said: “Attacks of this nature are rare but when they do happen we are committed to carrying out a thorough investigation to identify the offender and obtain justice for the victim.

“We also strive to provide victims with all the support they may need after experiencing such a traumatic ordeal.

“We are in regular contact with the woman who was attacked in this case and providing her with updates on our investigation.”

DI Fox added: “One of the lines of enquiry we’re currently pursuing involves speaking to the man in the CCTV footage we’re releasing.

“We believe the man might have information which could help us and we need the public’s help to identify him.

“We’re also keen to hear from anyone in the Henbury Court area where the victim was picked up by a taxi who may have doorbell footage or CCTV of her as it might help us locate the flat she was attacked in.”

Victims of rape or sexual assault, recent or non-recent, can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7 365 days a year. Visit their website via this link or call 0117 342 6999.

You can also visit www.thisisnotanexcuse.org for details of charities and organisations who are experts in supporting victims.

If you feel unsafe in a public place you can report it via the StreetSafe tool. The tool helps to inform our approach to protecting women and girls and allows police and partners to target particular areas of concern.