Did you witness convenience store robbery?

We are seeking witnesses to a robbery in Redfield earlier this morning (Sunday 9 October).

Police were called at 5.58am to a convenience store, in Church Road, after an unknown man threatened staff and made off with a quantity of cash.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Police attended the scene. A search of the surrounding area to try to identify the offender proved negative.

The suspect is described as male, slim, and about 5ft 6ins. His face was covered by a light brown snood and an orange coat with the hood up.

We are in the process of obtaining CCTV footage, which will be reviewed as part of our enquiries.

We would ask anyone who saw the incident or a man matching the description provided please calls 101 and gives the call-handler reference number 5222242919.