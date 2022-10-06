E-fit released following Taunton robbery

We are releasing an E-fit of a teenager we want the public’s help to identify following a robbery in Taunton.

The incident happened in Victory Road, in Taunton, around 2.30pm on Monday 8 August.

The victim, who is in his 80s, was moving his motorbike into the garage when he was confronted by two teenagers, both holding knives.

After an altercation, the victim returned to his house and the youths made off with the bike.

The bike was located in Pickeridge Close, also in Taunton, unattended. It was recovered by police and returned to the victim.

The teenagers are both described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build. The first offender is believed to be in his mid-teens was wearing light-coloured tracksuit bottoms, a light-coloured hooded top over a darker hooded top. The second is described as being in his early teens, wearing a dark-coloured hooded top and dark-coloured tracksuit bottoms.

Officers initially launched an appeal for witnesses and CCTV on this incident in August.

If you recognise the individual in the E-fit, or have CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage, please contact us.