False communication arrest after incident at pub in Bedminster

Officers have arrested a man after we received a call today (Sunday 9 October) from someone claiming to have left suspicious packages at a pub in Bedminster.

People within the pub and nearby properties were evacuated and a cordon was put in place while The Three Lions, in West Street, was searched after the call was made to police at 12.40pm.

Specialist teams completed those searches at approximately 9.15pm and we can confirm no suspicious items have been found and there is not believed to be any wider risk to the public.

Officers have arrested a man on suspicion of communicating false information in relation to an explosive device. Enquiries are at an early stage, but we are not treating this incident as terrorism-related at this time.

Everyone who was evacuated as a precaution has either returned home or will be able to access their property again shortly.

Inspector Richard Lang said: “We’d like to thank the public for their patience and understanding. We appreciate there will have been significant concern given the nature of the initial report to police – one that had to be taken seriously.

“We would like to reassure people there have been no items found that pose a risk to the public following searches by specialist teams. As such the cordon is in the process of being lifted.

“One man has been arrested in connection with this incident on suspicion of a false communication offence and he has been taken into custody.

“Additional reassurance patrols are due to be carried out in the area over the coming days and would advise anyone with ongoing concerns about this incident speaks to those officers.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5222243191.