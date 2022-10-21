Five appear in court in connection with county lines investigation

Five people have been charged after warrants were simultaneously carried out at addresses in Bath and Keynsham on Wednesday (October 19) as part of an investigation into a county lines drugs network.

The defendants appeared before Bristol Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday 20 October) – details as follows:

Courtney Tanner-Mulholland, 18, of Keynsham, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine, as well as with requiring a person to perform forced or compulsory labour, arranging or facilitating travel of another with a view to exploitation and two counts of acquire/use/possession criminal property.

Jamaal Newman, 18, of Keynsham, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine and two counts of acquire/use/possess criminal property.

Sylvia Bearman, 37, of Twerton, Bath, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

Saskia Tanner, 35, of Keynsham, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine and two counts of acquire/use/possess criminal property.

A 17-year-old male, who as a juvenile cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine, requiring a person to perform forced or compulsory labour, arranging or facilitating travel of another with a view to exploitation and two counts of acquire/use/possession criminal property.

All have been released on conditional bail ahead of their next hearing, with the exception of Courtney Tanner-Mulholland, who was remanded in custody.