High value bikes stolen in burglary – Bristol

We’re appealing for information about the theft of three high value bikes from Clifton in Bristol.



The bikes were stolen from a property in the York Gardens area, sometime between 2pm on Sunday 21 August and 9am the following day. It’s possible the offenders used a vehicle to carry out the burglary.

The bikes are (pictures below):

A Santa Cruz Bullit e-mountain bike, with a large frame with Maxxis tyres (picture top)

A Yeti SB4.51C mountain bike, Fox 36 forks, with Maverick tyres (picture middle)

A Juliana Roubion youth mountain bike, with red handles and Maxxis tyres (picture bottom)

We’re investigating whether the victim was specifically targeted. If you can help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222201932.