Image released as part of enquiries into nightclub assault

We are investigating an assault on a man at a nightclub in Bristol.

The victim was punched in the face by an unknown man near the toilets inside SWX, in Nelson Street, shortly before 1am on Saturday 8 October.

He was taken to hospital with a suspected fractured eye socket and cheekbone. He also sustained a head injury and cuts.

CCTV enquiries have been carried and we hope to identify the man, pictured, in connection with our enquiries.

He’s described as white, slim, with blond hair and wearing a white polo shirt, black jacket and jeans.

Anyone who recognises this man, or witnessed the assault, is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5222243853.