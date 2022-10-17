Image released in sexual offence investigation

We are issuing an image of an individual we wish to identify in connection with an ongoing investigation.

A woman was outside a store in Nelson Street, in Bristol, at about 1.30pm on Saturday 24 September when she was sexually assaulted by touching.

The victim is being supported as we continue to investigate and being provided with access to any help needed.

The person we hope to identify is described as male, in his late-teens or early-20s and about 5ft 8ins. He is pictured wearing a grey hooded top underneath a black gillet, tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

Witnesses, or anyone who recognises the individual, is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5222231892.