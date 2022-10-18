Jail sentence for shoplifter who stole from Yeovil supermarkets

A shoplifter has been jailed for 48 weeks after stealing items from supermarkets in Yeovil.

On four occasions Billy Chapman, of no fixed address, stole cleaning products and alcohol from two stores in the town in September and October.

Billy Chapman

At Yeovil Magistrates Court today (Tuesday 18 October) the 41-year-old pleaded guilty to four theft charges and four counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order that he had previously received for similar offences.

Chapman received a 48-week prison sentence after magistrates activated a suspended sentence.

PC Jim Card said: “Billy Chapman has a long history of theft offences and we welcome the significant custodial sentence he has received.

“No doubt businesses in Yeovil will welcome the fact Chapman has today been jailed. We hope the positive action taken by police and the courts provides confidence to the public.”