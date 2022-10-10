Man admits burglary and theft series in South Gloucestershire

A 31-year-old man will be sentenced next month after admitting a series of offences committed in South Gloucestershire.

Karl Paterson, of no fixed address, admitted two non-dwelling burglaries, two theft from motor vehicle offences, an attempted theft from motor vehicle offence and a further theft, when he appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (October 6).

The offences were all committed in the Cheswick Village, Stoke Gifford and Bradley Stoke areas, with some of the offences relating to him stealing tools from vans and sheds in those areas.

Sgt James Organ said: “Through information received from the public and detailed investigative work, we’ve been able to link this defendant to a series of offences committed in the South Gloucestershire area in August and September this year.

“The theft of tools from work vans in particular can have devastating consequences for the victims, especially those who are self-employed and faced a loss of work and income, and rises in insurance premiums, as a result.

“We’d like to thank the local communities for their ongoing support and continue to ask people to report any suspicious activity to us, including providing us with any relevant doorbell or dashcam footage.”

Paterson has been remanded in custody to appear at Bristol Crown Court for sentencing on November 3.