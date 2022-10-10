Man appears in court charged with burglaries in Taunton

A 49-year-old man appeared at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (October 8) after being charged with two counts of dwelling burglary in Taunton.



Anthony Paisley, of Trinity Road, Taunton, has been charged with committing burglaries at a property in Cyril Street West on Tuesday 4 October, and also at a property in Wellesley Street overnight on Tuesday 4 October and Wednesday 5 October.



He’s also been charged with one count of fraud relating to the second burglary.

At the hearing, he was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Taunton Crown Court on Friday 4 November.