Man arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance – Cleeve

Shortly before 1am yesterday morning (Tuesday 25 October) we received a report a man wearing dark clothing and a full face covering approached two men on Millier Road, Cleeve.

The man rolled around on the floor before he walked off towards Cleeve Hill Road.

Officers attended and with the assistance of the dog unit and the police helicopter, carried out a search of the area.

A man in his 30s was subsequently arrested from an address in the local area on suspicion of causing a public nuisance.

He has since been released on bail with conditions to remain home between 9pm and 6am and to present to a police officer on request.

Acting Inspector Lee Kerslake, of the neighbourhood policing team, said: “We responded quickly to this report due to its similarity with other previous incidents which have caused significant alarm and distress to members of the public.

“No one has been physically harmed during any of these incidents but we know they have caused concern to the local community and we are determined to identify the individual or individuals responsible and stop them.

“We continue to keep an open mind about the intentions of the man on Millier Road and whether the incident is linked to any others.

“To reassure the community, we will be carrying out extra patrols in the area and anyone concerned about this, or any other incident, is encouraged to speak to an officer.”

Anyone who saw a man acting suspiciously in the Cleeve, Claverham or Yatton areas overnight Monday/Tuesday or has CCTV, doorbell footage or dashcam which could help our inquiry is asked to get in touch.