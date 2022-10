Yasin Naaleyeh, 36, of no fixed abode, is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today, Friday 7 October, charged with:

four counts of robbery

two counts of assaulting an emergency worker

three counts of possessing an offensive weapon in public and

one of possessing cannabis.

The charges follow an armed robbery at a bank in Cabot Circus, Bristol, on Thursday 6 October.