Man pleads guilty to bomb hoax offence

A man has pleaded guilty to a bomb hoax offence after calling police to say he’d left suspicious items at a pub in Bedminster.

Michael Casey, 39, admitted one count of bomb hoax – communicate false information in relation to a call he made to police at 12.40pm on Sunday 9 October.

People from The Three Lions pub and nearby properties were evacuated as a precaution and a 50m cordon put in place to allow specialist teams to conduct a comprehensive search of the area. Those searches ended that evening with no wider risk found.

Casey, of West Street in Bedminster, was remanded in custody at Bristol Magistrates Court (Monday 10 October) and will be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday 8 November.