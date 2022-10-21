Man pleads guilty to burglary – Taunton

A 20-year-old man has been pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary and one count of criminal damage.

James Northcott-Brewer, of no fixed address in Taunton, was charged on Tuesday 18 October for one count of dwelling burglary, two counts of non-dwelling burglary and criminal damage.

An additional 16 theft-related offences, including non-dwelling burglary and shop thefts, were taken into consideration.

The charges relate to offences committed in the Taunton town centre between Sunday 28 August and Thursday 6 October.

Specialist officers from the Op Remedy team located and arrested Northcott-Brewer.

He pleaded guilty at Taunton Magistrates Court.

He has been released on bail and will next appear at the Magistrates’ court on Monday 21 November for sentencing.