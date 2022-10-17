Police operation in Bristol leads to arrests over suspected drug offences

Police officers in Bristol have made several arrests in recent days during days of action targeting people suspected to be involved in crime, especially drugs.

Suspected class A and class B drugs were seized as part of the operation carried out on Tuesday 11 October and Friday 14 October.

Across the two days our officers successfully did the following:

Arrested a 43-year-old, who would later be charged with robbery. He was remanded in custody

A warrant was carried out at a property in Lawrence Weston and quantities of suspected class A and class B drugs were seized, along with cash and phones believed to be linked to drug supply. Enquiries continue

Arrest of a 21-year-old man on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class B drug (cannabis)

A 27-year-old man suspected driving under the influence of drugs was arrested

Arrested a 31-year-old man wanted on a recall to prison

Two people were reported for driving offences, including dangerous driving and driving without insurance

An electric off-road bike was seized

Number of stop searches on vehicles and individuals led to recovery of suspected class A and class B drugs

Sergeant Richard Jones said: “Every day we seek to remove drugs from the streets of Bristol and last week we had great success in disrupting people suspected to be involved in supplying drugs.

“We know how these substances can cause misery to communities and hope the action we have taken, and will continue to take, provides people will reassurance about how seriously we take the issue.

“We are hugely grateful to the public who provide us with information and intelligence around where suspected criminal activity is happening because it allows us to target our resources in the right areas to get positive results like those seen last week.”