Three-year prison sentence for Weston-super-Mare drug dealer

A drug dealer has been jailed for three years after admitting he was involved in supplying cocaine in Weston-super-Mare for more than a year.

Thomas Davison, of Avon Close, was sentenced yesterday (Thursday 13 October) for three offences relating to class A and class C drugs.

He was stopped by police in his car in Worle back in November 2020 by police. A vehicle search led officers to discover a quantity of suspected illegal drugs, at which point the 25-year-old attempted – and failed – to run away.

Davison pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply and conspiracy in the supply in relation to cocaine. He also admitted being concerned in the supply of a class C controlled drug. The offences were committed between October 2019 and November 2020.

Officer in the case PC Charlie Gates said: “A thorough investigation by Avon and Somerset Police uncovered the fact Davison had been involved in drug dealing in North Somerset for a significant period of time.

“Drugs, such as cocaine, cause absolute misery to communities and I’m sure this sentencing result will be welcomed by the people of Weston-super-Mare.

“Our commitment to getting drugs off the streets and sentences for drug dealers will never waiver and we hope this prison term acts as a deterrent to others involved in illegal activity.”