Two arrests after Thornbury shop robbed

Two men are in police custody today, Tuesday 11 October, following a robbery at a jewellery shop in Thornbury yesterday.

We were called to the High Street store just before 11.30am on Monday 10 October after a man claiming to have a weapon threatened a shop worker and made off with jewellery.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of robbery by Thames Valley Police on Monday afternoon.

Our investigations continue. If you were in the High Street between 11am and midday on Monday, witnessed the incident and have not yet spoken with officers, or have any other information which could help, please get in touch.