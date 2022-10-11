Two arrests after Thornbury shop robbed
Two men are in police custody today, Tuesday 11 October, following a robbery at a jewellery shop in Thornbury yesterday.
We were called to the High Street store just before 11.30am on Monday 10 October after a man claiming to have a weapon threatened a shop worker and made off with jewellery.
Two men were arrested on suspicion of robbery by Thames Valley Police on Monday afternoon.
Our investigations continue. If you were in the High Street between 11am and midday on Monday, witnessed the incident and have not yet spoken with officers, or have any other information which could help, please get in touch.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222243912, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.