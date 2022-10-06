Witness appeal after delivery driver assaulted

We’re asking for witnesses to come forward after a delivery driver was assaulted near The Mall Cribbs Causeway.

The victim was punched through the window of his van by the driver of a white BMW during the incident, which happened on the A4108 roundabout, close to Mollies Diner, at about 6.20pm on Thursday 29 September.

The victim suffered facial injuries and his glasses were broken.

The offender is described as white, in his late twenties/early thirties, with short cropped hair, around 5ft 11ins, of average build, and he was wearing a grey top.

We’d like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who were driving in the area at the time and may have relevant dashcam footage. Please call us on 101 if you can help, and give the call handler the reference number 5222235005.