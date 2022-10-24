Witness appeal after man punched requires hospital treatment

A man was assaulted in Bridgwater earlier this month and we are asking any witnesses to come forward.

At approximately 6.15pm on Wednesday 5 October, a white Ford Transit was stopped at the junction of Lamb Lane and St Marys Street. Two men exited the van and the victim, who is in his 30s, was punched in the head by one of them, who is described as being white.

The pair then returned to the vehicle and drove away from the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital with a serious head injury. He remained in hospital for several days but has since been discharged.

Witnesses, or anyone who was in the area and may have footage that could help our investigation, is asked to please call 101 and quote reference number 5222240119.