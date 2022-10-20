Witness appeal launched after assault of woman in her 80s

We are appealing for witnesses after a woman in her 80s was assaulted in Bristol.

The victim had been walking with her friend to the bus stop on Whiteladies Road, near the Jack Daniels Bar, on Friday 26 August between 11.30pm to midnight.

An unknown offender pushed the woman in the back and caused her to fall to the floor, hit her head and lose consciousness.

She was taken to hospital but is now recovering at home.

Investigating officer, PC Edward Watkins, said: “This appears to be a completely unprovoked attack on an elderly woman who is now nervous when leaving her home.

“The incident was reported to us last month and unfortunately we have at this time not found any CCTV covering the incident.

“We are urging witnesses or people who live in the area, or were out near the Jack Daniels Bar, to get in touch if they may have seen something, or have CCTV, dashcam or mobile footage of the incident.”