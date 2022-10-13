Witness appeal launched after woman sadly dies in collision

We are appealing for witnesses after a woman sadly died in a collision near Bath.

Officers were called to the A367 Dunkerton Hill, Dunkerton, at around 1pm today (Thursday 13 October) following reports of a serious collision between a car and a concrete mixer truck.

Sadly the driver of the car died at the scene. Specially trained officers are now supporting the family during this time and our thoughts are with them.

The road is closed along the A367 from the Dunkerton Hill roundabout to the Orchard Way roundabout. Roads feeding onto the A367 including White Ox Mead Lane and Orchard Way have also been closed.

Collision investigation work is ongoing and it is likely the road will be closed for some time.

We are now appealing for witnesses who have not yet spoken to officers at the scene. If you saw the collision, or have dashcam footage of the incident, please contact 101 and quote reference number 5222246650.