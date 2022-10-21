Woman due in court after assault of boy, 12, Bristol

An investigation into an incident in March this year in which a boy aged 12 received a head injury has concluded and the Crown Prosecution Service has authorised a charge.

Fay Johnson, 32, of Yate, has been served with a postal requisition to attend Bristol Magistrates’ Court on 15 December 2022 to face a charge of assault causing actual bodily harm.

The victim and his family have been updated.

The charge comes after officers revisited the initial investigation into the incident, which happened on the banks of the River Avon in Brislington, Bristol, on Saturday 26 March.

This followed concerns raised publicly by the boy’s family about the initial handling of the case.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Mike Buck said: “We have listened to the concerns of the family and the community and identified and carried out further investigation.

“This is a now a matter for the court and it’s important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in anyway prejudice these proceedings.”