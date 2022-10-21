Woman given life sentence for the murder of Bradley Lewis

A 24-year-old woman has been given a life sentence with a minimum term of 18 years after being found guilty of murdering Bradley Lewis following a trial at Bristol Crown Court.

A jury heard how Abigail White (pictured below) stabbed 22-year-old Bradley during an incident at a property in Chipperfield Drive, Kingswood, on the evening of Friday 25 March. He sadly died in hospital in the early hours of the following day.

A post-mortem examination concluded that Bradley had died after suffering a single stab wound to the heart.

Senior Investigating Officer DI Ben Lavender said: “Bradley was a much-loved young man, a father, with his whole life ahead of him. Abigail White cruelly snatched that life away by her callous and selfish actions.

“In her initial account, she tried to claim Bradley stabbed himself, which was a cruel lie, but due to the evidence gathered by our team she admitted a charge of manslaughter at a previous court hearing. This trial was held because the prosecution maintained she had murdered Bradley, and this was backed up by the jury’s verdict.

“We were determined to carry out a thorough and painstaking investigation to achieve justice for Bradley – with our team of officers and police staff gathering and reviewing evidence, including CCTV footage, an extensive number of social media posts and voice messages, as well as taking more than 200 statements and carrying out seven video-recorded interviews.

“My thoughts, and the thoughts of the whole policing team, are with Bradley’s family, who have shown tremendous dignity and courage throughout. Their loss is unimaginable, and I hope this outcome will help them to feel the person responsible for his death has now been brought to justice.

“I want to thank all those who provided statements and information during our investigation, as well as the local community, who were clearly impacted by the gravity of this offence, but who supported us as we carried out enquiries at the scene and in their local area.”