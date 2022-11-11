Appeal for witnesses following collision in Kingsbury Episcopi

We’re appealing for witnesses following a collision between a cyclist and a blue Volkswagen Golf in Kingsbury Episcopi.

The collision happened in Dudmoor at about 7.39am on Tuesday (November 8).

A cyclist was taken to hospital by air ambulance, and his injuries are described as potentially life-changing at this time.

The driver of the car, a man, was spoken to at the scene, but did not require any medical attention.

We’re keen to speak to anyone who saw either the car or cyclist prior to the incident, as well as anyone who witnessed the collision. We’d also like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage which could aid our investigation.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222268649.