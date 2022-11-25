Appeal launched after driver fails to stop following collision in Yeovil
We are appealing for witnesses after a man sustained a broken foot in a collision in Yeovil.
It happened in Sherborne Road, in Yeovil, at around 1.25pm on Sunday 16 October.
Officers are investigating after a dark-coloured Ford Focus failed to stop following a collision between the car and a fellow motorist who got out his van. One man, in his 50s, sustained a broken foot which required surgery.
The driver is described as white man, in his 30s, with a black beard and medium-length black hair.
We would like to urge anyone who witnessed the incident, or have dash cam footage, to call us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222249202, or complete our online appeals form.
