Appeal launched after driver fails to stop following collision in Yeovil

We are appealing for witnesses after a man sustained a broken foot in a collision in Yeovil.

It happened in Sherborne Road, in Yeovil, at around 1.25pm on Sunday 16 October.

Officers are investigating after a dark-coloured Ford Focus failed to stop following a collision between the car and a fellow motorist who got out his van. One man, in his 50s, sustained a broken foot which required surgery.

The driver is described as white man, in his 30s, with a black beard and medium-length black hair.

We would like to urge anyone who witnessed the incident, or have dash cam footage, to call us.