Appeal launched after teens assaulted – South Glos

We are appealing for witnesses after two teenagers were assaulted in a South Gloucestershire park.

Two boys, aged 14 and 16, were assaulted by three people on Patchway Common, located behind Oaktree Crescent in Bradley Stoke, on Friday 28 October.

Following the incident, which happened at around 11pm, the 16-year-old boy sustained head injuries, while the 14-year-old sustained a broken nose and serious facial injuries. Both victims received hospital treatment and are now recovering at home.

Officers are now looking for three suspects, one of whom they do not have a description for.

The other two are described as white and approximately 16 years old. One suspect had brown hair and was wearing a light grey Nike tracksuit with a large V across the chest, Nike Airforce trainers and carrying a black bag. The other suspect was wearing a black jacket with a fur-trimmed hood.

We are appealing for witnesses, CCTV or doorbell footage of the incident and would urge anyone with more information to come forward.