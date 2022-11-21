Appeal launched after woman sexually assaulted in Yeovil

We are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted on a footpath in Yeovil.

We are seeking witnesses who were in the area at the top of Newton Road and Ivel Court, in Yeovil, on Thursday 27 October at around 4.45pm.

The incident happened on a single-track footpath up the hill. Two men were walking along the path with the victim when she was sexually assaulted by one of them.

The officer in the case, PC Claire Poole, said: “We are treating this as an isolated incident and believe the parties are known to each other.

“We have arrested one man, aged 46, on suspicion of sexual assault and he has been released on police bail as the investigation continues.

“We continue to offer the victim all the support she needs following the incident.”