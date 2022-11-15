Appeal launched following assault – Frome

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify these people who we would like to speak following an incident in Frome.

Officers believe the two people in the footage have information which can aid their investigation into the incident which took place on Sunday 9 October.

At around 1pm, a man and woman, both in their 30s, were assaulted in an unprovoked attack at the Frome Showground, in Frome.

The male victim attended a minor injuries unit to get his injuries assessed.

Officer in the case, PC Steven Ball, said: “We would like to speak to these two people who we hope will help us to progress our investigation.

“The man photographed is described as white, in his 60s, approximately 5ft 10ins tall, with brown hair. He is clean shaven, well-dressed and does not wear glasses.

“The woman is described as white, in her 50s, approximately 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build, with shoulder-length blonde hair. She is shown wearing light denim jeans and a blue round-neck sweater.

“If you recognise these people, or witnessed the incident that day and have yet to speak to a police officer, please call 101 and quote reference 5222243274.”