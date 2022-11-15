Appeal to identify victim of assault in Bridgwater

We’re appealing for a victim of an assault in Bridgwater to come forward and speak with us.

An unknown man was struck over the head with a glass bottle during a disorder, which happened in Penel Orlieu, close to the rear of the Palace nightclub, sometime between 2.30am and 3am on Thursday 27 October.

A 20-year-old man from London has been arrested in connection with this investigation and has been released under investigation for enquiries to continue.​

If you were the victim, or if you know who it was, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222258301.