Appeal to identify victim of assault in Bridgwater
We’re appealing for a victim of an assault in Bridgwater to come forward and speak with us.
An unknown man was struck over the head with a glass bottle during a disorder, which happened in Penel Orlieu, close to the rear of the Palace nightclub, sometime between 2.30am and 3am on Thursday 27 October.
A 20-year-old man from London has been arrested in connection with this investigation and has been released under investigation for enquiries to continue.
If you were the victim, or if you know who it was, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222258301.