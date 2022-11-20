Arrest after serious assault in Stokes Croft

Detectives investigating a serious assault in Bristol this week are encouraging witnesses to come forward.

The victim, who is a man in his 20s, was assaulted on Friday 18 November by two men at about 7.40-7.50pm in Stokes Croft, near the junction with City Road.

The victim was struck with a weapon, causing him to sustain a significant wound to his back which required hospital treatment.

Detective Inspector Su Parker said: “A 25-year-old man was yesterday (Saturday 19 November) arrested in connection with this assault. He remains in custody.

“We know the two men ran away before leaving the area in a black Mercedes in the direction of the city centre.”

CCTV enquiries are being carried out. At this time, there is no evidence to suggest there is any wider risk to the public.

DI Parker added: “Given the time of day this happened, we expect there would have been a number of people in the area and would urge witnesses or motorists driving along the road at the time who may have relevant dashcam footage showing the suspects, to get in touch.

“They can do so by calling us on 101 and quoting reference number 5222277925, or alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”