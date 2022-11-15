Can you help officers identify these men? – Bristol

We are releasing CCTV images of two people officers would like to speak to in relation to an incident on Saturday 8 October.

The incident happened at around 8.50am at the Co-Op, in Church Road, Bristol. Two unknown men entered the Co-Op and made off with several hundreds of pounds of tobacco.

We believe the two men in the CCTV have information which could aid the investigation. They are described as:

The first man is described as white, approximately 5ft 10ins tall, wearing a Red Bulls Chicago jumper.

The second man is described as white, wearing a hat, a white and black American-style hoodie, with a medical boot on his right leg.

If you recognise the individuals pictured, please call 101 and quote reference 5222242245.