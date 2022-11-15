Can you help officers identify these men? – Bristol
We are releasing CCTV images of two people officers would like to speak to in relation to an incident on Saturday 8 October.
The incident happened at around 8.50am at the Co-Op, in Church Road, Bristol. Two unknown men entered the Co-Op and made off with several hundreds of pounds of tobacco.
We believe the two men in the CCTV have information which could aid the investigation. They are described as:
- The first man is described as white, approximately 5ft 10ins tall, wearing a Red Bulls Chicago jumper.
- The second man is described as white, wearing a hat, a white and black American-style hoodie, with a medical boot on his right leg.
If you recognise the individuals pictured, please call 101 and quote reference 5222242245.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222242245, or complete our online appeals form.