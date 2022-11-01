CCTV appeal after theft in Midsomer Norton

We are asking the public to contact us if they can help us with an ongoing theft investigation.

A customer at Sainsbury’s supermarket in Midsomer Norton reported their drawstring pouch containing keys to a mobility scooter, cash and identification, was stolen at about 4.45pm on Tuesday 9 August.

We are releasing CCTV images of a woman we wish to talk to as part of our enquiries into what happened.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and we’re asking anyone who recognises the woman, pictured, to call us on 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5222190697.