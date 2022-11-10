CCTV appeal to identify woman in fraud investigation

Officers are hoping the public can help us identify this woman, seen on CCTV, as part of an ongoing fraud investigation.

We have received a report that at approximately 7.45pm on Saturday 24 September, a shopper at a supermarket in Bedminster used counterfeit vouchers to pay for a large quantity of goods.

CCTV enquiries have been undertaken and we are issuing images of a woman who we wish to talk to in connection with our enquiries.

She has been described as female, mixed race, in her 30s and of average build. She has dark hair and tattoos on her neck and hand.

Anyone who recognises her, or was in the store at the time and can help our investigation, is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5222233594.