CCTV footage released in burglary and fraud investigation

We’re issuing CCTV footage of two men we want to identify in connection with a burglary and fraud offence in Bristol.

A burglary occurred at a property in Belgrave Road, Cotham, between 5pm and 5.55pm on Saturday 1 October. Two Apple MacBooks were stolen, along with a wallet and bank cards. One of the stolen cards was then used at an off-licence in Easton.

If you recognise either of the men in the footage above, or have information which would help our enquiries, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222236639.