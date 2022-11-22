CCTV images released in renewed appeal after three assaults in Bristol city centre

Officers investigating assaults on three men in Bristol city centre last month are releasing CCTV images of men they want to talk as part of their enquiries in a renewed appeal for information.

Police were called after the assaults in the Corn Street and Baldwin Street area of Bristol at about 5.45am on Saturday 29 October.

Two of the victims required hospital treatment. Both have since been discharged, although one of them continues be physically affected by the injuries sustained during the assault.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and we hope the public can help us identify these three men who we hope can help our investigation.