CCTV images released in renewed appeal after three assaults in Bristol city centre
Officers investigating assaults on three men in Bristol city centre last month are releasing CCTV images of men they want to talk as part of their enquiries in a renewed appeal for information.
Police were called after the assaults in the Corn Street and Baldwin Street area of Bristol at about 5.45am on Saturday 29 October.
Two of the victims required hospital treatment. Both have since been discharged, although one of them continues be physically affected by the injuries sustained during the assault.
CCTV enquiries have been carried out and we hope the public can help us identify these three men who we hope can help our investigation.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222260251, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.