Christmas Card Competition 2022

Chief Constable Sarah Crew and Police Crime Commissioner Mark Shelford are looking for creative young artists to help design this year’s officials Christmas cards.

This year’s Christmas card theme is: How the Police keep you safe in your community

Children aged between 4 and 11 are asked to draw our police officers and staff showing how they will keep communities safe during the festive period.

The competition officially opens on Monday 21 November 2022 and the final day for entries to be received is Friday 2 December 2022.

Rules for artwork:

All entries must be hand-drawn and must be received by the closing date of Friday 2 December 2022 (any entries received after the closing date will not be counted).

The image should fit on one side of A4 portrait or landscape.

This template can be used for entries:

Christmas Card Competition Template (Microsoft Word)

Christmas Card Competition Template (PDF)

How to enter:

Entries can be submitted by post to the following address or sent via email to digitalcomms@avonandsomerset.police.uk with the subject ‘Christmas Card competition’.

Avon and Somerset Police

Corporate Communications – Christmas Card Competition

Police and Fire Headquarters

PO Box 37

Valley Road

Portishead

BS20 8QJ

We also need the following details provided with your entry:

Full name of entrant

Date of birth

Home address (including postcode)

Home phone number

Email address

Name of parent/guardian who gives permission

By submitting an entry, applicants are confirming that permission has been given by a parent or guardian to the terms and conditions of the competition.

Winners will be announced on social media week commencing 5 December 2022.

Prizes

Christmas Card Competition Design Winners

The two winning designers will receive a visit from our Mounted Section to home or school, plus a gift voucher.

Terms and conditions: