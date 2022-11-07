Dashcam appeal after collision in Worle

Motorists with dashcam or witnesses to a fail to stop collision in Worle are asked to please contact the police.

A hatchback car and a bicycle collided near the pub in New Bristol Road at about 6.50pm on Saturday 29 October.

The driver did not stop at the scene.

The cyclist suffered cuts and bruises and his bike was damaged beyond repair.

Anyone who can help our enquiries is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5222261902.