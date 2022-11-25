Dashcam footage sought following serious collision – Bath
Officers are appealing for dashcam footage and witnesses after a three-car road traffic collision in Bath yesterday (Thursday 24 November).
Police were called at around 7.24pm to Claverton Down Road, following reports of a collision.
One man is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, and another man was taken to hospital with a leg injury.
If you witnessed anything, or have any relevant footage, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222282599, or complete our online appeals form.