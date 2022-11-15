Did you witness assault on child in Yate?

We are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a child was assaulted by an unknown man in Yate earlier this month.

The incident happened outside a convenience store in Abbotswood at about 3.35pm on Friday 4 November.

The man is reported to have assaulted the nine-year-old, who was on his mountain bike at the time. The boy fell to the ground but fortunately did not sustain any physical injuries.

The suspect is described as white, male, about 50-60 years old, of large build and with receding short grey hair. He was wearing glasses, a blue rain jacket and light blue jeans.

An officer last week visited the victim’s family to check on his welfare.

Extra high-visibility patrols are planned over the coming days.

PC James Dixon said: “Fortunately the victim in this case did not sustain any physical injuries in this assault, but understandably it has left him extremely upset.

“The local neighbourhood team has been made aware of the incident as we try to identify the man responsible.

“This assault occurred in the middle of the afternoon in a busy area and therefore we are hopeful that a member of the public will have seen what happened and can help our enquiries.”

Witnesses are asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5222266465.