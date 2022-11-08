E-fit released as part of investigation into sexual assault in Street

We’re releasing an E-fit of a man we’d like to identify in connection with a sexual assault in Street at the weekend.

A woman was attacked by a man off Sharpham Drove at around 2.45pm on Sunday (6 November).

The victim has described the offender as white, aged in their 30s or 40s, of slight build with pitted skin.

He wore dark trousers, a dark fleece jacket, a black beanie hat and dark black sunglasses. He also wore black gloves and carried a small green bag – similar to those picture below.

Detective Inspector Rachel Whelan said: “We’re doing everything we can to support the victim of this incident who is understandably shaken by what happened.

“We’ve taken a full statement from her and she’s been able to work with us to generate an E-fit of the man who attacked her.

“We’re keen to hear from anyone who recognises the man depicted in the image well as anyone who was in the area around the time who saw anyone acting suspiciously.”

She added: “Neighbourhood officers will be carrying out patrols of the area to provide reassurance to the local community and I’d urge anyone with concerns to approach them.”