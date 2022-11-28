Emergency services respond to collision in Frome

The following statement is issued on behalf of Avon and Somerset Police, South Western Ambulance Service and Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service:

Emergency services have been called to an incident involving a bus near Frome this afternoon (Monday 28 November).

Police received a call from a member of the public at approximately 3.35pm, that a bus had overturned on the B3090 Oldford Hill.

A number of passengers, including schoolchildren, received minor injuries and were checked over by paramedics at the scene. A small number are being taken to hospital by land ambulance for further treatment or assessment. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Officers are liaising with the school, as well as the parents of children involved in this incident.

Enquiries will continue at the scene to establish the cause of the collision. The road is likely to remain closed for some time, so we’d ask motorists to avoid the area if possible.