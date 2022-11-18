Family informed after body found in search for missing woman

A member of the public called police yesterday (Thursday 17 November) to report they had found a body near the A4 Portway, in Bristol.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, but the deceased matches the description of missing 75-year-old Vivien, from Clifton.

Her next of kin has been informed of the latest developments and our thoughts are with them.

We will continue to carry out enquiries on the coroner’s behalf. The circumstances of the death are not believed to be suspicious.