Family of man who died at Hinkley Point C release tribute to ‘loving father’

The family of a man who tragically died in an incident at Hinkley Point C have paid tribute to him as a ‘great friend’ and ‘loving father’.

Jason Waring, 48, died from injuries sustained during the incident on Sunday 13 November.

Jason’s wife Sarah has paid tribute to him following his death.

She said: “Jason was a devoted and loving father who did everything for me, his sons and his daughters. “He was also a great friend, very loyal to many, and was always the life and soul of the party. “We will miss him terribly.”

Our thoughts remain with Jason’s family during this difficult time. They continue to receive support from our specialist officers.

Staff at Hinkley Point C have also been offered support through EDF and Bylor.

Jason began working at the Hinkley Point C project in 2018 with Bylor, the main contractor working on the project.