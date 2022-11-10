Family pay tribute to ‘beautiful’ daughter as man charged

A family has paid tribute to their ‘beautiful’ and ‘brave’ daughter who sadly died in a collision in Bridgwater earlier this week.

19-year-old Bethany Branson had been travelling with a female friend in a white Citroen crossing the A38 junction of St John Street to Eastover, when they were involved in a four-vehicle collision, at around 9.50pm on Tuesday 9 November.

Sadly, Bethany died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

Bethany’s parents, Amy and Ben, have paid tribute to their daughter following her death. They said: “Today our hearts have been torn in two. Our beautiful, brave, and unbelievably special baby girl, Bethany, has been taken from us. “She will always be so cherished and loved in our hearts and we know that she was loved by so many around her. “Today, the world suddenly seems a much, much sadder place.”

The family are grateful for the support they have received from the public and now request privacy as they mourn the loss of Bethany. The family are being support by a specially trained officer during this difficult time.

Two men people were arrested following the incident and one man has now been charged following the collision.

Luke Hawkes, 29 of Wadham Close, Bridgwater, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and failing to provide a sample of breath.

Hawkes appeared at Taunton Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday 10 November). He has been remanded into custody and will next appear at Taunton Crown Court on Friday 9 December.

A second man, who was arrested following the incident, has been released under investigation.

Police are still appealing for any witnesses, especially those who have dashcam footage of the incident. If you have any information and have yet to speak to an officer, please call 101 and quote reference 5222269365.