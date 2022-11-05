Fatal collision in Pensford under investigation

We’re appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Wick Lane, Pensford, yesterday (Friday 4 November).

At about 1.45pm, a member of the public called to report a single-vehicle collision in which a white Citroen Relay flatbed truck had struck a tree.​

Sadly, despite the efforts of members of the public and emergency services, the driver, a man in his thirties, died at the scene. His next of kin have been notified and are being supported by officers. Our thoughts are with them in their loss.

​If you were travelling along Wick Lane yesterday lunchtime and have any dashcam footage which could help our investigation into the collision, please call 101 and give the reference 5222265927.