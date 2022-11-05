Fatal collision in Pensford under investigation
We’re appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Wick Lane, Pensford, yesterday (Friday 4 November).
At about 1.45pm, a member of the public called to report a single-vehicle collision in which a white Citroen Relay flatbed truck had struck a tree.
Sadly, despite the efforts of members of the public and emergency services, the driver, a man in his thirties, died at the scene. His next of kin have been notified and are being supported by officers. Our thoughts are with them in their loss.
If you were travelling along Wick Lane yesterday lunchtime and have any dashcam footage which could help our investigation into the collision, please call 101 and give the reference 5222265927.